For the Willits family, OU baseball's national title run was 'magical'

OMAHA, Neb. — Reggie Willits watched his son’s last two at-bats of the College World Series with the game mostly already decided, not as a coach but as a father.

He didn’t know if it was the last time he and Jaxon would share a field together. So he just watched.

“I was just the dad in me those last two at-bats when we had the big lead — I just wanted to watch him,” Reggie said. “I don’t know if his college career is over, or if it’s the last time we’ll be on the field together. I have no idea. So I was just trying to soak in his last two ABs and remember them. I’m proud of him, but I’m proud of this entire team.”

Jaxon was named the 2026 College World Series Most Outstanding Player after going 13-for-26 at the plate across six games, an Oklahoma record. He had multiple hits in five of those six contests, with four doubles, a home run, six runs, and seven RBI. He was a big reason why OU won the national title on Monday, finishing a historic run.

It capped a special year for him on and off the field, welcoming his baby girl, Gracee, in March.

“He’s had kind of a tough year,” Amber Willits said. “Early on, he started out hot, and then the baby came, and I don’t know if it was just a little bit extra on his mind, but he struggled for a little bit. He’d hit the ball hard all over the field and still get out, so he didn’t have much to show for the season. And then this week, coming in and getting hot — and the whole team did, really — it was everybody. It didn’t matter who it was; they all stepped up, and they played great. It was so fun to watch, so fun to be here. ‘Magical’ is probably how I would describe it.”

Jaxon tried to find the words Sunday night and came up short in the best way.

“I’m not really sure how you put all that into words,” he said. “But I was — I’m just trying to soak it all in now. Looking back on it, it’s something I’ll never forget, to be able to do it here with my dad, with everybody that we have on this squad. I mean, it was a special group of guys. We were a close group of guys.”

Jaxon and Reggie have formed a close bond over the years. The roots of closeness go back further than baseball. When Jaxon was five weeks old, Amber returned to work, and Reggie kept him through the offseason while training for the MLB.

“It’s been amazing. Their relationship has been special from the beginning,” Amber said. “When Jackson was five weeks old, I went back to work, and Reggie kept him in the offseason the whole time, so they’ve always been very, very close. If Jackson needs something, he calls his dad. Seeing them have this success together, doing it with each other and their closest friends — it’s such a blessing.”

For the Willits family, OU has always been more than a school.

Reggie played there; Amber graduated there; Eli, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, was committed before pro ball called; the youngest, Hunter, still dreams of playing there; and now Jaxon is a Sooner legend, helping the school win its 47th national title.

“It’s family to us. I played there. I grew up a fan,” Reggie said. “My grandma, who’s no longer alive — there’s no telling what she’d be doing right now. I grew up an OU fan, and I was kind of brainwashed into being one. My wife and I went to school there. Both of my older two boys were committed there. Eli didn’t get to school, obviously, but Jaxon played there. And my youngest son, Hunter, dreams of playing there. So it’s a big deal for our family and us, and I’m thankful for the opportunity the program gave me to come back here and be a part of it.”

Amber echoed those sentiments for the Willits family.

“OU is so special,” she said. “Reggie played there and graduated there, and I graduated there. We were there for two years, so when Reggie finally came back to OU, he was home. You can’t beat that. He left a job that he absolutely loved, but he got to come home, and that’s very special.”

Special doesn’t even come close to describing what Monday night felt like for the Willits family. It was more than that for them. Winning a national title for their alma mater as a father and son — it’s something that is indescribable.

“I’m so proud. I couldn’t be prouder,” Amber said. “And I’m proud of the men that they are — not just their baseball accomplishments. They’re great, great men. I’m honored to have Reggie leading our family, and to see Jackson stepping up, growing his family, and becoming an even more amazing man as well.”