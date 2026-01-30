Former OU defensive tackle Gracen Halton turning heads at Senior Bowl

We’re wrapping college football all-star games this weekend with the Panini Senior Bowl, and OU will be well represented one more time.

Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Ala., time for three former Sooners to show what they can do. And nobody has stood out more than defensive tackle Gracen Halton.

Maybe we’re just in our OU bubble, but Halton clips have been plastered all over social media in the last few days. One dominant rep after another.

Senior Bowl (1:30 p.m., Saturday)

DT Gracen Halton

2025 season: 33 tackles, 3.5 sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery touchdown

A pillar of the OU defense. If you think Halton’s numbers aren’t all that impressive, you have to remember, of course, the four-headed monster at defensive tackle. Halton was solid all the time and had true moments of greatness. A tremendous leader in the locker room, he is one of those guys that have set the foundation.

LB Owen Heinecke

2025 season: 74 tackles, three sacks, forced fumble

Well, now we know about the waiver for Heinecke. Denied, as expected. Now we go through the appeal process and seeing where things go from here. Heinecke went from special teams warrior to an undeniable force at linebacker this season. R Mason Thomas finished the play of the season, but who started it at Tennessee? Yep, it was indeed Heinecke.

RB Jaydn Ott

2025 season: 21 rushes for 68 yards

Oh boy, even mentioning the name Ott for OU fans can be interesting. But when you get to this point? Aren’t you sort of just pulling for him to represent the Sooners? Ott’s time in Norman was largely (maybe even fully) forgettable. But he’s healthy, and he has been doing really, really well throughout the week of practices.

Editor’s note: WR Deion Burks, LB Kendal Daniels and DE R Mason Thomas accepted invitations but had to pull out, for one reason or another.