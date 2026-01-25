Former OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson earns right to play in Super Bowl LX
Director of Sports Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning Jerry Schmidt is moving into a new role, according to SoonerScoop sources. He will now be...
OU is expected to hire Illinois Associate AD Roger Denny as the school’s next athletics director, sources have confirmed to SoonerScoop. ESPN first...
OU rode 2025 in-season momentum right into transfer portal, checking off a lot of necessary boxes for 2026....
Every week, SoonerScoop.com and On3’s George Stoia will be answering your questions in his weekly OU mailbag. This week, Stoia answers questions about...
OU transfer portal review: Familiar faces seeing Sooners in 2026, a lot of former players will get a chance against Team 132....
SoonerScoop podcast: What can OU learn, if anything, from Indiana? An incredibly early look at the 2026 season outlook....
Why Bowe Bentley gave OU flexibility in the transfer portal, allowing Sooners to address other needs in recent weeks....
OU finishes No. 13 in final AP poll for 2025 season, ending with two ranked wins and all three losses against ranked foes....
Owen Heinecke still doesn’t know what his future holds, thanks to the NCAA. The Oklahoma linebacker petitioned for another year of eligibility...
OU wide receiver Ivan Carreon to return to Sooners, after entering the portal, Carreon is set to come back to Norman....
OU transfer portal tracker: How close is Sooners roster to being set? Portal window now officially closed at this point....
OU has earned a new commitment in the transfer portal. Mississippi Valley State defensive back Prince Ijioma announced his commitment to the Sooners...
OU has added its second SEC tight end from the transfer portal....
Oklahoma football had a massive need at tight end and the player who arrives in Norman with more receptions, yardage, and touchdowns than anyone else...
OU transfer portal tracker: Final weekend of window being open, recapping everything that has been in the world of Sooners....
John Mateer, Kip Lewis returning to OU for 2026 season, as Sooners should be locked and loaded for the 2026 season....
OU's leading wide receiver, Isaiah Sategna, is expected to return in 2026, sources confirmed to SoonerScoop. Sategna totaled 67 receptions for 965...
The NCAA transfer portal will officially close on Friday, January 16. However, that doesn't mean OU is done looking for last-minute additions to its...
OU has officially announced the hiring of Jason Witten as the program's new tight ends coach....
SoonerScoop podcast: Taking stock of OU transfer portal efforts and how successful it was during the first week....
OU has already landed 13 commitments from the transfer portal. But with the portal officially closing on Friday, Jan. 16, are the Sooners done in...
OU fan favorites Sammy Omosigho, Gentry Williams find next spot as the portal window slowly winds down this week....
Looking over Oklahoma's considerable transfer portal haul few players stick out more than Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan. The 6-foot-3 230-pound...
OU has added another piece to its defensive line through the transfer portal....
Every week, SoonerScoop.com and On3’s George Stoia will be answering your questions in his weekly OU mailbag. This week, Stoia answers questions about...