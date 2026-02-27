Gabbie Garcia, Abby Dayton help OU softball take care of Sam Houston State

Not sure anybody expected OU softball to be trailing at any point during this weekend. But boy oh boy, did it not last long.

Down a couple of runs, OU scored the final 12 runs to earn a 13-3 run-rule (5 innings) victory against visiting Sam Houston State on Friday afternoon at Love’s Field.

OU busted the game wide open with an eight-run bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a couple of three-run home runs by Gabbie Garcia and Abby Dayton.

OU led 1-0, but then Sam Houston responded with a three-spot in the top of the third off Audrey Lowry.

That lead did not survive the inning. The Sooners responded with four in the frame, punctuated by a two-run bomb from freshman Lexi McDaniel.

It was a solid afternoon for Ella Parker, who had three hits and drove in two. Garcia, for the second straight game, drove in five runs. OU had 14 hits, with Dayton also having three.

Lowry pitched 4.1 innings with one strikeout, before giving way to Sydney Berzon to record the final two outs.

OU (15-2) is now 2-0 to begin at Love’s Field this season. The Sooners will play four more games in Norman throughout the rest of this weekend.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule | All Games at Love’s Field

5:30 Friday vs. Alabama State

2 p.m. Saturday vs. Sam Houston

5:30 Saturday vs. Alabama State

12:30 Sunday vs. Southeastern Louisiana