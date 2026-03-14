Gabbie Garcia two-home run outing paves way for OU softball

Love’s Field was a little quiet in the bottom of the second inning for OU. That all changed in a hurry. Well, not the biggest hurry because we were around for a while.

OU plated nine runs in the second on its way to a 13-5 run-rule (6 innings) victory against visiting Auburn on Friday night in the SEC opener for the Sooners.

Allyssa Parker ended the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Tigers jumped out in front with a three-run homer in the top of the second, and there was some nervous energy. A feeling of, OK, conference play is going to be a lot different than the initial month.

However, it took one bomb from Gabbie Garcia to get it going. And a triple by freshman Kai Minor later in the frame that really brought the crowd to life.

Minor and Abby Dayton each had two-run doubles in the frame. Kasidi Pickering added a two-run homer, and Ella Parker went back-to-back in that regard.

Breathe, and all was right in the world of OU softball again.

Garcia went deep again, with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

It was an uneven night for Audrey Lowry in the circle. She only allowed four hits, but three of them left the yard.

Allyssa Parker worked the final two innings, after beginning the game at first base.

Up next

Game 2 of the series gets underway 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+. Then the finale is set for noon Sunday on SEC Network. OU is now 26-2 overall and 1-0 in conference action.