Gabbie Garcia’s blast gives OU softball sweep vs. UGA, 6-5

The stage was set for someone to play hero between OU and Georgia. Both teams taking their best swings, punching back.

Turned out to be Gabbie Garcia. The OU sophomore crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, proving to be the difference in a 6-5 victory for the Sooners to sweep visiting Georgia on Sunday afternoon at Love’s Field.

OU rallied back from a 3-0 deficit. Then UGA did the same after trailing 5-3. Two outs, very ho-hum type of inning when Garcia sent the OU faithful into a frenzy. It is her 22nd home run of the season.

Down 3-0, OU was able to get back into it in the bottom of the second. Junior Ella Parker came through with a two-run single.

The big shot in a three-run fourth came from an unexpected source. Freshman Kai Minor is not one of the big boppers, but her two-run shot was huge to give OU the 5-3 lead. It is Minor’s seventh of the season.

Definitely one of those pitching-by-committee afternoons. Patty Gasso elected to start senior Kierston Deal on Senior Day.

It was Deal, Sydney Berzon, Allyssa Parker and then Miali Guachino.

The sophomore, who was electric in earning the win Saturday, was just as stellar this time around. Guachino entered in the fifth with the game tied 5-5.

Garcia came through with one more web gem, diving to field the final out and tagging second base for the force out with her glove. Runners were on first and second.

Guachino threw 2.2 innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Freshman Kendall Wells did not hit a home run for the first time in the series. She remains at 36 home runs for the season, one shy of tying the single-season NCAA record.

Up next

OU (46-6, 18-3) is done with Love’s Field for a couple of weeks. Let’s wrap up the regular season by heading to College Station to take on Texas A&M. The three-game set will be Thursday-Saturday and will be the first time the two teams have played against each other in the SEC. They were scheduled to play for the SEC Tournament Championship last year, but it was rained out.