Get ready for an OU softball power surge in 2026?

Last season wasn’t supposed to be that way for OU softball. After losing so much experience and production from the 2024 national championship team, there was supposed to be a dip.

Go back to any season preview with head coach Patty Gasso. Her point of emphasis? The speed. The 2025 version of the Sooners were going to be fast.

Her team never got the memo. Because although the speed was there, the power that was a hallmark of the four-peat champions? Was still around in 2025.

OU hit 117 home runs in 2023 and 122 in 2024. It closed out 2025 with 121. Yea, a noticeable drop off, sarcasm fully intended.

Fast forward to 2026 and the season beginning Thursday night against Arizona State, might look for a power surge the next few months.

Of the 121 round-trippers last season, exactly 100 are returning. And of that group, five players hit 12 or more home runs in 2025.

Gabbie Garcia 20

Kasidi Pickering 18

Ella Parker 15

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas 15

Isabela Emerling 12

“It’s a game-changer,” Gasso said. “Again, the strength of this team and their swings—I would not want to be an OU pitcher having to face this lineup over and over, like daily. There’s just, what can you do? The swings are good, and they’re powerful, and they’re smart. I think, again, our experience last year has really helped us learn about being better hitters.”

It won’t all be power, not when you have the likes of Kai Minor on your team. But OU might have that equalizer in a tough spot this season. Things can change and should change with just one swing.

“As a team, we’re very strong,” Parker said. “But we have a lot of speed as well. Together, we mesh really well. We get a lot of work done in our training facility. We’ve got some heavy lifters, so that does a lot.”

Nobody saw Garcia, then a true freshman, being the one to lead the power brigade. But she did. And Garcia is back for more.

“We have a very blue-collar mindset. We’re constantly working, working on and off the field all the time, and that stems to a lot of our power,” Garcia said. “Because the more balls you swing at, the more prepared you are.”

It gives Gasso all the freedom in the world. She can deal with individual matchups to put her best hitter in the best position possible.

She can go up and down and feel confident that every single batter can deliver in a clutch moment. Think Abby Dayton going yard on NiJaree Canady in the Women’s College World Series. Like anything is possible.

And bottom line? Good luck to the opponents.

“Absolutely. Like when we start lining up the lineup, the first thing I think of is who would you want to throw around? Who do you want to get to? You’re not going to get to them until maybe seven down in the lineup,” Gasso said. “It’s a very, elite right now — I can’t say the word elite until we get out on the field but when I’m watching it from the fall and into now, it’s pretty elite.”

Oh, and good luck to the OU pitchers every day in practice. But iron sharpens iron, and everybody is better for it.

“All I have to say it good luck, honestly,” senior pitcher Kierston Deal said. “Everyone brings so much, like so many different things to the table. Power, speed, mindset, skill, I mean they may hit a home run and the next thing they’re dropping a bunt and like in your face.

“It’s always just fun, competitive stuff. But I would just say honestly, they’re going to be tough to beat. Like I’m super excited to see how our offense does against the other teams.”