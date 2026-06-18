Go Boomer: OU softball adds catcher Abbie Gregus from transfer portal

If you really examined the OU softball roster following this season, and especially at hitting and defense, not a lot to be desired.

It feels like as though that has made the transfer portal a little underwhelming for OU fans. Waiting and waiting, but there aren’t the massive names out there.

But there are key ones for head coach Patty Gasso. And OU is hoping it has found a big-time diamond in the rough with former Loyola (Chicago) catcher Abbie Gregus. She is now the second addition for the Sooners through the transfer portal.

Gregus started 48 of her 50 games at the catcher spot in 2026. She missed the entire 2025 season because of injury but returned this season.

Gregus scored nine runs and had nine RBIs. She hit .195 with one home run. Gregus will have one season to help out in Norman.

This wasn’t going to be a glamorous spot, but it is certainly going to be necessary. Kendall Wells is as tough as they come, but even Wells could do with a day off or two to get some rest and recharge the batteries.

You have to have someone you can trust, and OU believes it has found that person in Gregus.

OU portal additions

Macie Harter (Middle Tennessee State)

Harter was Second Team All-Conference in Conference USA, hitting .346 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. She made 46 starts in left field and appears to be that type of versatile option Gasso has talked about trying to add. Harter led MTSU in average, slugging percentage (.677), runs (41) hits (46) and stolen bases (19).

OU portal departures (4)

Kasidi Pickering (Texas Tech)

One that had been rumored about for the last couple of weeks. With each day, it felt like no news was good news. However, that all changed with Pickering entering the portal. The junior has been a star for OU in her three seasons. But it became apparent as the season ended that Pickering was going to leave the program. She is headed to Texas Tech.

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal