Go Boomer: OU softball lands Adi Hansen from transfer portal

If OU head coach Patty Gasso said it once, she said it a bunch. There is room for players going forward if they accept and embrace their role.

Sure sounds like Gassso found one of those in the transfer portal. College of Southern Idaho outfielder Adi Hansen is one of three portal commitments for the Sooners on a busy, busy Thursday.

You can never have too much speed, and it’s something Hansen absolutely has. In her two seasons at CSI, Hansen hit .423 with 124 runs scored and a whopping 85 stolen bases.

Hansen will absolutely be someone OU can and will use in pinch-running situations.

OU portal additions

Abbie Gregus (Loyola (Chicago))

Gregus started 48 of her 50 games at the catcher spot in 2026. She missed the entire 2025 season because of injury but returned this season. Gregus scored nine runs and had nine RBIs. She hit .195 with one home run. Gregus will have one season to help out in Norman. It was crucial for the Sooners to find a backup catcher in 2027.

Macie Harter (Middle Tennessee State)

Harter was Second Team All-Conference in Conference USA, hitting .346 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. She made 46 starts in left field and appears to be that type of versatile option Gasso has talked about trying to add. Harter led MTSU in average, slugging percentage (.677), runs (41) hits (46) and stolen bases (19).

OU portal departures (4)

Kasidi Pickering (Texas Tech)

One that had been rumored about for the last couple of weeks. With each day, it felt like no news was good news. However, that all changed with Pickering entering the portal. The junior has been a star for OU in her three seasons. But it became apparent as the season ended that Pickering was going to leave the program. She is headed to Texas Tech.

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal