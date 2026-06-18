Go Boomer: OU softball lands outfielder Macie Harter from transfer portal

When was OU softball going to get involved in the softball portal? After watching its rivals snatch up one name after another, fans were wondering.

Then Patty Gasso let out the ‘Go Boomer’ signal Thursday afternoon, and the Sooners are on the board.

Former Middle Tennessee State outfielder Macie Harter becomes the initial pledge for OU from the transfer portal.

Harter will have two more seasons to play.

Harter was Second Team All-Conference in Conference USA, hitting .346 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

She made 46 starts in left field and appears to be that type of versatile option Gasso has talked about trying to add.

Harter led MTSU in average, slugging percentage (.677), runs (41) hits (46) and stolen bases (19).

She was ranked the No. 32 overall transfer by Softball America.

OU portal departures (4)

Kasidi Pickering (Texas Tech)

One that had been rumored about for the last couple of weeks. With each day, it felt like no news was good news. However, that all changed with Pickering entering the portal. The junior has been a star for OU in her three seasons. But it became apparent as the season ended that Pickering was going to leave the program. She is headed to Texas Tech.

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal