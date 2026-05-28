Handicapping OU's odds with each uncommitted May 29-31 official visitor

Oklahoma is currently sitting on Rivals' No. 2 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. And as the Sooner staff buckles down for the program's first major official visit weekend, nine uncommitted official visitors are headed to Norman over the next 24 hours. The Sooners will have a slew of commits on hand, including blue-chippers Cooper Witten, Seneca Driver, Taven Epps and Krew Jones. But the major focus of the weekend will be the undecided targets in town. How many names could Oklahoma add to its group of 21 current commits over the weekend? The chances are high that the Sooners pick up at least a commitment or two. Originally, OU had been scheduled to host 10 uncommitted official visitors this weekend. However, four-star Farmington (Mich.) EDGE Myles Smith cancelled his visit and will commit later today, with Indiana the favorite to land him. Thus, the number is down to nine. Let's take a look at Oklahoma's odds with each one.