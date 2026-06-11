How Brian Kimrey's belief in Skip Johnson helped transform OU baseball

Skip Johnson might not still be at OU if it weren’t for Brian Kimrey.

Johnson, Oklahoma’s baseball coach since 2017, almost left the Sooners in June 2024. Texas A&M was pursuing him hard after it lost its coach, Jim Schlossnagle, to rival Texas. And Johnson, working with an aging facility and limited resources, had reason to consider the opportunity in College Station.

But Kimrey, the program’s most loyal and largest donor from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was willing to do whatever it took to keep Johnson in Norman.

“I don’t think he ever wanted to leave,” Kimrey told SoonerScoop. “I told him: ‘Skip, you do what’s best for your family. You do what you need to do. But if you want to stay, and we want you to stay, and the Kimrey family wants to be part of this thing, we’ll make this gift.’ So we made the commitment at the same time as he decided to stay.”

That commitment was a $10 million donation to the program to help kick-start stadium renovations, which helped keep Johnson at OU.

“When that deal (with Texas A&M) happened, I went to him first, and I had a meeting with him to ask him what his thoughts were,” Johnson told SoonerScoop. “And I knew where he was on donating. He didn’t have to do that for me to stay; that wasn’t a ticket for me. It was more of his gratitude. He didn’t get me to stay. I wanted to stay because of the things that he was going to do in our ballpark.”

In July 2024, it was officially announced that Kimrey would donate $20 million —$10 million each to baseball and football. That was the biggest single athletic donation in the University of Oklahoma’s history. The Kimrey family has now donated a little over $25 million to OU athletics, with more than $15 million directed toward baseball. All $15 million has been donated during Johnson’s tenure.

That same July, Johnson signed a contract extension through 2029, while OU officially launched a full renovation of L. Dale Mitchell Park, which has since been renamed Kimrey Family Stadium.

Now two years later, with Oklahoma back in Omaha for the Men’s College World Series for the 12th time in program history, Kimrey’s investment is paying off.

“He got to be part of our culture and see what our culture was about, and he loved it,” Johnson said. “He knew it was like his business. It’s a family‑owned business, and when we break out, we say ‘family,’ and that’s the thing. You see that in great programs, where you see somebody like that — if it’s the Love family or whatever person that gave the money for the softball program.

“Brian, unselfishly, unwaveringly, he wanted to do this for baseball because he felt like it was something maybe that was like what he built and what his family had built in Bartlesville. And we’re thankful he made a transformational milestone for our program to keep doing what we’re doing right now.”

Kimrey, 63, did not attend OU. He went to Oklahoma Christian, while his wife attended Harding University in Arkansas. His love for the Sooners is rooted in childhood memories of listening to OU football games on the radio in the 70s.

Baseball was always in Kimrey’s family, too. His grandfather played semi-professional baseball. His oldest son Adam was a student at OU during the Sunny Golloway era, which is what first brought Kimrey to games at L. Dale Mitchell Park. But Kimrey said he had no relationship with Golloway or Pete Hughes, who was fired before Johnson took over.

When Johnson became the head coach in 2017, Kimrey’s interest in the baseball program quickly grew.

Kimrey met Johnson early in his tenure, and the two hit it off immediately, bonding over bowling. Kimrey has been bowling since high school. And Johnson — more known for his hunting and fishing adventures — is surprisingly a great bowler, having bowled a perfect 300 over 10 times.

“We’ve got a mutual love of bowling, believe it or not,” Kimrey said. “The first question he asked me was, ‘I know you. You’re a bowler like me. Who’s your favorite bowler?’ I said, Pete Weber. He said the same. And so we just kind of connected…

“As that relationship grew, and we wanted him to succeed, and we wanted OU to succeed, and specifically OU baseball to succeed, we did what we did a couple of years ago. So that’s just it. He’s been there about as long as I’ve been really invested.”

From that point, Kimrey’s belief in Johnson only grew. He watched the program closely while building a strong relationship with Johnson off the diamond.

“From day one, I thought he was the best coach in the country,” Kimrey said. “Because of where I am, I’ve been able to be inside the ropes. The culture they’ve had from day one, the way the kids act, the way the kids treat adults and parents — you just kind of knew that great things could come.”

It’s no secret that baseball isn’t the top priority at OU. Like most places, football is king. But historically, baseball hasn’t even been among the top three in terms of most-invested programs on campus.

In 2025, OU had an operating budget of $6,599,417, which ranked 11th in the SEC and 16th nationally, according to Matt Brown of Extra Points. That budget ranks fifth in the Oklahoma athletic department behind football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and softball.

The baseball program has desperately needed someone like Kimrey, who owns and operates Oilfield Pipe & Supply just outside of Bartlesville, to step up.

“He’s done an awful lot with very little, the resources, the stadium, just everything,” Kimrey said. “I think in 2022 we saw that, man, this guy’s doing an awful lot with not very much. He’s behind in the facilities, the stadium — he just doesn’t have the bullets in the gun. But he’s the right man. And I saw that from the beginning personally, and I’m sure a lot of people did. But it kind of culminated in ’22, and that’s why I thought it was monumental to go from one to five million. Little did I know I’d add 10 (million) to it a couple of years later. I just think he was succeeding despite everything.”

Kimrey’s financial commitment and support grew as the results did.

An initial gift of $250,000 in Johnson’s first season, followed by $1 million a couple of years later. After Oklahoma reached the 2022 Men’s College World Series, he raised it to more than $5 million. By 2024, he went all in, especially when the Aggies tried to lure Johnson away, sparking the $10 million donation that allowed OU to begin stadium renovations. For Johnson, that kind of investment was necessary as the school began its transition to the SEC, which is home to the best conference in baseball.

As his donations grew, Kimrey said none of it would have happened without buy-in from the athletic department. He needed to see that OU was serious about investing in baseball before he would fully commit.

“You know, I can only do so much as a donor or a fan and donor,” Kimrey said. “All of us can only do so much. It kind of takes a village. And I’m seeing the administration and the athletic department rallying around baseball, too. I think OU is committed to baseball. If I didn’t see that, I don’t know that I could have done it, even though I thought the world of Skip from day one.

“I guess it’s kind of odd that we chose to plant our flag on OU baseball, but we did, and I couldn’t be happier that we did.”

And Johnson is extremely grateful that Kimrey decided to plant his flag where he did.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he’s meant to me and my family and our program,” Johnson said. “I mean, it’s a major milestone in our program. It’s just kind of a unique deal, and I’m really thankful for it. I think it’s a friendship that will never waver. I mean, I think that’s the thing first and foremost.

“It ain’t just about baseball — it’s a friendship, and it’s a bond.”

Kimrey and his wife, Kim, were in Omaha for the full 2022 run, from Oklahoma’s first pitch against Texas A&M to its final out against Ole Miss, falling in the championship series.

They’ll be back on Saturday for the 2026 tournament, when OU faces Alabama at 2 p.m. CT in the first round. They plan to stay as long as the Sooners play.

“My hotel room will look like my office,” he said with a laugh. “It could be three or four days. Or it could be 10.”

Kimrey is hoping it’s the latter. And he believes this year could be a special one, witnessing the improbable run in person at the Lawrence Super Regional.

For a man who has invested more in OU baseball than anyone in the program’s history, either outcome comes with the same satisfaction: knowing that the coach he believed in from the start is still in Norman, coaching in Omaha, and building something that will long outlast any single season.

“That’s the kind of man you want leading your program,” Kimrey said. “And he’s been the same guy all seven, eight years. I’ve seen good, I’ve seen bad, I’ve seen tough, I’ve seen wins and losses, and he’s always the same person. Those are the things that made us do what we did.”