Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now

How College Football Playoff expansion could impact OU football's future non-conference schedule

headshotby: George Stoia43 minutes agoGeorgeStoia
Bryce Underwood
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) applies pressure on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

MIRAMAR BEACH, Florida -- OU has never been afraid to schedule tough non-conference opponents in football.

$1 for 5 days
then 50% off your first year. Standard billing after.
Sooner Scoop
+
+
One subscription: The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.