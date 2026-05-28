How College Football Playoff expansion could impact OU football's future non-conference schedule

How College Football Playoff expansion could impact OU football's future non-conference scheduleby: George Stoia43 minutes agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppSep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) applies pressure on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn ImagesMIRAMAR BEACH, Florida -- OU has never been afraid to schedule tough non-conference opponents in football.