How Karlie Keeney became OU softball interim pitching coach

It was a shock to OU softball and the softball world what head coach Patty Gasso announced Thursday.

In stunning news, it was revealed associate head coach Jennifer Rocha did not travel with the Sooners for this week’s season-opening games in Arizona due to a health matter. Rocha, who is OU’s pitching coach, will be away from the team for an undetermined period.

As thoughts and prayers have been poured out to Rocha and her family, the next move was a shock as well.

Gasso also announced OU has hired Karlie Keeney as an interim coach. Keeney, a former pitcher who played on Oklahoma’s 2024 national championship squad and served as the program’s student assistant pitching coach last season, will help coach OU’s pitchers during Rocha’s absence.

Keeney worked directly with Rocha and the pitching staff during a 2025 campaign that saw the Sooners win the Southeastern Conference and advance to the Women’s College World Series.

But what might be the biggest wow of the entire ordeal? Hearing Gasso explain how Keeney came to arrive in Norman at just the right time.

“The way this worked was we knew that Coach Rocha, just to be straight up, she won’t be with us — I asked her who she thought would be the right person and we all agreed Karlie Keeney,” Gasso told OU radio voice Chris Plank during the pregame show Thursday. “Karlie Keeney was at Kinzie Hansen’s wedding (on Saturday to former OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie) and I didn’t know that, but I thought it might happen and I think I saw it in a picture.

“I think I saw her face so I called Tiare (Jennings) and I said, ‘Is Karlie Keeney near you?’ And she said yes and I said … ‘Tell her to drive to Norman. Like right now. As soon as you’re leaving in the morning, have her follow you.’ And she did — actually she got a ride with Tiare because her car was left somewhere else.”

Keeney posted a 6-1 record with a 1.82 ERA in 61.2 innings in her lone season playing with the Sooners. The Providence, Ky., native was a four-year letterwinner at Liberty and a three-time All-Atlantic Sun selection before transferring to OU.

One season at OU, one season as a student coach. And Keeney was ready to dive right in and do anything to help the program.

“I had to look at her in the eye and kind of really explain what we’re going through and there was just a burst of tears,” Gasso said. “Yet she had a feeling, her mother had a feeling that we needed her, which was just like a prophet. Like, how would you know that? Why would you think that? You don’t know nothing about what’s going on. And just looking at her and her feeling what we were going through, she said yes immediately.”

First impression? Worked out. Keeney was able to navigate the staff in a 2-1 victory at Arizona State on Thursday.

Audrey Lowry and Miali Guachino combined for a one-hitter.

OU begins a three-game set at Arizona at 5 p.m. Friday.