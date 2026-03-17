How OU women's basketball matches up with Idaho in NCAA Tournament

OU women’s basketball is dancing again.

The Sooners are a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Sunday. And they will face 13-seed Idaho in the first round on Friday at 9 p.m. CT in Norman. Oklahoma is hoping to reach the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. But first, it will have to go through the Big Sky champs.

Idaho enters the postseason fresh off a 60-57 win over Montana State in the Big Sky Championship. The Vandals have an impressive 29-5 record this season. Their coach, Arthur Moreira, was the Coach of the Year in the conference, leading the Vandals to their first regular-season crown since the 2018-19 season. Idaho is on an 18-game winning streak heading into the NCAA Tournament.

As for the Sooners, they are 24-7 and fresh off a quarterfinal appearance in the SEC Tournament. OU lost its most recent game to LSU. Despite that, the Sooners had an impressive 2025-26 season. They’re led by true freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez, who is averaging 18.4 points per game.

Here’s a deeper dive into the matchup for OU.

2025-26 Season Averages

Oklahoma (31 games):

Points scored/allowed: 86.7 PPG / 68.1 PPG (+18.6 margin)

86.7 PPG / 68.1 PPG (+18.6 margin) Shooting: 45.0% FG, 29.2% 3P, 72.7% FT

45.0% FG, 29.2% 3P, 72.7% FT Rebounding: 48.6 RPG (2nd nationally)

48.6 RPG (2nd nationally) Assists/Steals/Blocks: 20.0 APG (top 5 nationally), 10.0 SPG, 5.0 BPG

20.0 APG (top 5 nationally), 10.0 SPG, 5.0 BPG Advanced: ORtg 106.0 (28th), DRtg 83.3 (45th), SRS 34.52 (7th), SOS 15.91 (18th)

Idaho (34 games):

Points scored/allowed: 77.1 PPG / 64.4 PPG (+12.7 margin)

77.1 PPG / 64.4 PPG (+12.7 margin) Shooting: 42.2% FG, 30.8% 3P, 72.1% FT

42.2% FG, 30.8% 3P, 72.1% FT Rebounding: 46.9 RPG (4th nationally; +11.5 margin)

46.9 RPG (4th nationally; +11.5 margin) Assists/Steals/Blocks: 13.8 APG, 9.1 SPG, 4.4 BPG

13.8 APG, 9.1 SPG, 4.4 BPG Advanced: ORtg 101.2 (57th), DRtg 84.5 (68th), SRS 6.59 (99th), SOS -4.31 (244th)

Top Players (Per Game Averages)

Oklahoma:

Idaho: