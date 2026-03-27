How OU women's basketball matches up with South Carolina in Sweet 16

OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk knows her team will have its hands full on Saturday in Sacramento.

The fourth-seeded Sooners will face one-seed South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in the Sweet 16. Oklahoma is a 17.5-point underdog in the game, as South Carolina is considered one of the favorites to reach the Final Four and potentially play for the national title.

“What I think about South Carolina is that you don’t get just this year’s team,” Baranczyk said on Friday. “You get the history of South Carolina. You get their experience that’s unmatched; you get a Raven Johnson who has had any and every kind of experience in that leadership; you get a Tessa Johnson who has done nothing but hit huge shots over and over and over again.

“To me, they’re very, very well balanced. They’re a team that’s used to the moment. And you never get to play this year’s team at this time; you’re playing a lot of history there.”

OU has already proven it can play with South Carolina. The Sooners beat the Gamecocks 94-82 in overtime on Jan. 23. But OU knows that both teams are much different now two months later.

“Obviously, you want to look back at the film and say, ‘okay, what did we do well and what were the things we can improve on,'” senior center Raegan Beers said. “But also, in my opinion, I felt that years ago, we played them. So we are two very different teams as of now. They’ve obviously improved since then and so have we.”

For South Carolina, it’s not looking at this matchup as a revenge game. Though others on the outside might be. OU was the only SEC team to beat South Carolina during the regular season.

“We’re not motivated by avenging a loss. We’re motivated by advancing,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “It’s not like, oh, they beat us last time, let us do this or that. It’s survive and advance. It is to have more points than they do at the end of the 40 minutes or however long it takes.”

OU and South Carolina will tip off at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN.

Here’s how the two teams match up.

Overall Record: Oklahoma 26-7 | South Carolina 33-3

Oklahoma 26-7 | South Carolina 33-3 Points Per Game: Oklahoma 86.5 | South Carolina 87.2

Oklahoma 86.5 | South Carolina 87.2 Points Allowed: Oklahoma 67.9 | South Carolina 57.4

Oklahoma 67.9 | South Carolina 57.4 Field Goal %: Oklahoma 45% | South Carolina 51%

Oklahoma 45% | South Carolina 51% Rebounds Per Game: Oklahoma 48.7 | South Carolina 42.3

Oklahoma 48.7 | South Carolina 42.3 Assists Per Game: Oklahoma 20.0 | South Carolina 18.3

Oklahoma 20.0 | South Carolina 18.3 Steals Per Game: Oklahoma 10.1 | South Carolina 9.7

Oklahoma 10.1 | South Carolina 9.7 Blocks Per Game: Oklahoma 5.2 | South Carolina 5.9

Oklahoma 5.2 | South Carolina 5.9 Scoring Margin: Oklahoma +18.6 | South Carolina +29.8

Key Players