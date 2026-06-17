How playing quarterback helped OU pitcher Nick Wesloski prepare for his College World Series moment

OMAHA, Neb. — When true freshman pitcher Nick Wesloski takes the mound at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday night for the Sooners, he will be living out one of his dreams.

In college baseball, it doesn’t get much bigger than pitching in the College World Series, needing one win to reach the championship series. That’s what Wesloski will be trying to do on Wednesday against Georgia — punch Oklahoma’s ticket to the national title.

“I’ve seen this on TV since I was young,” Wesloski told SoonerScoop on Tuesday. “This is the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced. I played football my whole life, and I’ve always played football in big environments — our school is huge — but this is probably the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of. I’m living my dream right now, my dream of being a baseball player. Really, the only thing that can top this is getting to play professionally, so this is really cool to me.”

But that’s not the only dream Wesloski has had. His path to this moment also includes football.

A little over a year ago, he would have told you his dream was to play college football. He was a star quarterback for McKinney Boyd High School in Texas, and for years, the plan was for him to play both football and baseball at the next level.

“I was pretty much dead set on a two-way in college,” Wesloski said, “probably at a smaller school, because there’s no way I could have done it here. But it was my dream to play football too.”

That wasn’t an unrealistic dream, either. Those who coached Wesloski at McKinney Boyd say he could have easily played quarterback at the next level.

“In my mind, I still think he’s a Division I quarterback,” said Tim Brooks, who was the assistant head coach during Wesloki’s time at McKinney Boyd. “Ability-wise, I know he has all the tools and obviously size and all those things. He was kind of a do-it-all guy; whatever he wanted to do for the team, we let him do it.”

Wesloski comes from a football family, and that background shaped both of his dreams.

His older brother Ethan was a standout linebacker at North Texas for the past four years before transferring to Oklahoma State. The two of them are some of the best players to come through the McKinney Boyd football program in recent years, with Wesloski playing both quarterback and safety.

“I loved Nick at quarterback,” said Daniel Foster, who was the head coach and offensive coordinator at McKinney Boyd. “He played safety for us because we needed him to. He was such a great athlete. When he was young and he actually broke his hand at quarterback, he walked right into the office and said, ‘Coach, put me back at safety.’ It didn’t faze him. He wanted what was best for the team.

“That’s kind of their family: ‘What’s best for McKinney Boyd?’ He’s where he’s at right now because nothing really fazed him. He’s always been a ‘what’s best for the team’ type of guy.”

Nick Wesloski plays quarterback for McKinney Boyd High School. Photo by Greg Hammer Media.

Wesloski and his brother are also friends with OU quarterback John Mateer, who was the starting quarterback and shortstop at Little Elm High School, which was in McKinney Boyd’s district.

“My brother and John are actually pretty good friends,” Wesloski said. “I was a freshman, so I was on the sideline watching, but my brother played linebacker, and he was playing against John. With how good my brother was in high school, he was always in the backfield. He kind of got after John a little bit. After the game, they shook hands, they got to know each other, and they followed each other. And in baseball, my brother played too. John played shortstop, my brother played first base, so they were always sneaking comments back and forth to each other if he’d get a single. They grew to know each other pretty well.

“That’s the best high school football quarterback I’ve ever seen play the game. And him being at OU is even cooler now. I’ve seen him around before. He knows me, he knows my brother, my family, and it’s pretty cool to see him do all the things he does.”

Little Elm and McKinney Boyd had quite the showdown in Ethan and Mateer’s senior seasons, when Mateer compiled 469 total yards and four touchdowns.

McKinney Boyd beat Little Elm 48-44.

“Do I remember that? Come on, man,” Foster said of the game and facing Mateer. “I coached against John Mateer in the same district as Jackson Arnold at Guyer, and Mike Hawkins over at Allen — we were all in the same district. And he was the unanimous offensive MVP in a district with all those guys.

“John Mateer is a freaking stud. I told people, ‘That dude right there is nasty,’ and apparently he was a stud baseball player too.”

Wesloski wasn’t a bad quarterback himself, and that ability made the choice harder.

In his senior season, Wesloski totaled 2,195 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 450 yards and six touchdowns. He received a lot of interest from smaller schools that offered him the chance to play both sports, making it a tough decision about his future.

“I made the decision probably a week after our last game,” Wesloski said. “My school never had an incredible amount of success (in football), to the point where I got a bunch of scouts on me. It was a really tough decision because it was my dream to play football, but I kind of had to decide what I wanted for my career. I found that baseball — talking with my family and other people, of course — was the best decision for my career.

The Division I offers started rolling in for Wesloski once he let schools know he’d be focusing solely on baseball. And that wasn’t a surprise for those at McKinney Boyd, where his baseball talent matched his football promise.

“His mind was really what separated him,” said Brooke Court, who is McKinney Boyd’s high school baseball coach. “He had the physicality, but his mentality on the mound was elite — calm, competitive, and always focused on execution. That’s what turned him from just a hard thrower into a true high-level pitcher.

“He never got rattled on the mound. Even if he got hit hard, he’d just get the ball and go to the next hitter. He became a pitcher, not just a thrower — focused on executing pitches instead of lighting up the radar gun. Once the velocity came along with his command, you had the best combination you can ask for in a pitcher.”

OU recruiting coordinator Todd Butler had been recruiting Wesloski to play baseball for over a year. And once Wesloski chose baseball as his sport, it wasn’t long after he chose Norman as his destination.

“Butler was calling me, texting me all the time about playing baseball here,” Wesloski said. “OU was always somewhere that I wanted to play.”

Wesloski has quickly become a pivotal part of this OU baseball team, the latest step in the path he chose.

He didn’t begin the season in the rotation. But about halfway through the year, he became an important player out of the bullpen. And in the NCAA Tournament, OU coach Skip Johnson gave him the ball in an elimination game against The Citadel in regionals.

It was Wesloski’s lone start, tossing a career-high seven innings, giving up just three earned runs, walking two batters and striking out four.

Now, he’s the guy OU is turning to in the biggest game of the season.

“He was a quarterback in high school,” OU coach Skip Johnson said when first asked about why he’s rolling with Wesloski. “Tough kid, works extremely hard and gets after it. He pitched really well for us in the regional, and it’s his time to go out and shine, hopefully.

“I don’t think he’ll be afraid at all. I think he’ll attack the mitt, and that’s all we can ask of him.”

That kind of stage might be too big for some. But for Wesloski, playing quarterback at the highest level of Texas high school football helped prepare him for this moment on the mound.

“I think when you’re a quarterback, there’s so much preparation that goes into it,” Wesloski said. “The weeks of film before playing a team. I mean, the whole week I’m watching film for like two hours a day. So there’s stuff that prepares you to face the other team and mentally, like, gives you confidence. You’re gonna go out there and no matter what they throw at you, it’s gonna happen.

“So sticking it out, knowing that if I throw an interception, I’m gonna come back and throw a touchdown the next drive. So having that mental stability, like if I give up a homer, I just come back the next pitch. I think it really helps soothe the nerves, knowing that I can command the game the way I want it to go.”

​Wesloski will pitch in front of the largest crowd he’s ever played in front of — in baseball or football. And those who have seen him perform before, whether it was on the football field or baseball diamond, know he’s ready for the moment.

“Nick was resilient. Nothing fazed him,” Foster said. “He could be mad, upset; it didn’t matter — he could overcome. His parents instilled it in him at a young age: if you’re going to be the guy, there’s a lot that comes with that territory. If you’re going to be the guy on the mound or in the huddle, you’ve got to work harder. That’s what stood out to me — he was just a tough kid. He’d get hit in the pocket, get back up, and complete the ball.

“I know that’s exactly how he’ll be in Omaha.”

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