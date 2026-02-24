How the development of Zya Vann has helped OU’s success this season

Jennie Baranczyk is asking a lot more of Zya Vann in her second year with the Sooners.

Vann, a sophomore, was a key role player on last year’s Sweet 16 OU team. She was a spark off the bench, averaging 15.4 minutes and 6.9 points per game. This year, though, Vann has moved into the starting lineup, playing 27.4 minutes per game, averaging 10.7 points.

She has become a pivotal part of Oklahoma’s success this season. During OU’s current four-game winning streak, she’s averaging nearly 12 points per game and shooting 44.4% from 3.

“I was talking with the ESPN group before the game, and they asked me to name one player in the SEC who has improved as much from one year to the next as she has. Honestly, I don’t think there is one,” Baranczyk said on Sunday after OU beat Tennessee. “(Zya’s) just been incredible this year. She’s been steady, she’s worked at it, and even in moments when she gets rattled, she can settle herself. She’s thrown herself into the team, she’s made really big plays, and she works her tail off on the defensive end.”

Nearly all of Vann’s numbers have improved in her second season. She’s shooting 37.2% from 3, compared to 33.3% last year. Her free-throw percentage is up to 81.3% compared to 71.6% in 2024-25. And she’s averaging .5 more assists and a steal more per game.

“She’s so coachable,” Baranczyk said. “She works really hard, she gets in the gym, and she pretty much watches every single game with me afterward. It’s impressive how much she craves getting better — you don’t always see that with young players.”

A big help for Vann this season has been freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez. The leading candidate for national freshman of the year, Chavez has made life easier for Vann. The two have played well off each other this season, which is why both have had stellar seasons.

“What you can see is the relationship that’s been built between her and Aaliyah,” Baranczyk said. “They really could have gone the other way — they could be jealous of each other or constantly comparing themselves — but instead they’ve created this incredible partnership.

“Their gifts are a little bit different, but they have such great synergy, and they have for a long time. It’s been really fun to see them play together, because they both know they make life easier for the other one.”

OU was ranked seventh in the latest AP Poll on Monday. The Sooners have only two regular-season games remaining, facing Arkansas in the home finale on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.