How will OU head coach Patty Gasso approach Bedlam?

It is not meant to come off as arrogant for OU softball, but it will be an interesting storyline to follow Wednesday.

OU, now almost the unanimous No. 1 across the country, is sitting pretty again. After taking two of three in Austin against Texas, the Sooners showed a lot to those who have pointed to their lackluster schedule.

The lackluster part is long gone the rest of the way. That continues with a Bedlam showdown against Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

So, well, what is Patty Gasso going to do? OK, of course, the Sooners are going to try to win the game. But being in OKC, with some faces who haven’t been there, could be a chance for Gasso to experiment.

Whereas OSU is fighting for its NCAA regional hosting life, OU is toying around with the No. 1 overall seed. It would be a massive shock to not see Ruby Meylan in the circle for the Cowgirls on Wednesday.

OSU needs this one badly.

Flip it, and it would be a huge surprise to see Audrey Lowry for OU. It just doesn’t feel like it is going to be necessary.

What is necessary, though, is something we saw from Gasso on Sunday in Austin. Tough environment, very competitive game, and Gasso went with freshmen arms Berkley Zache and Allyssa Parker.

Huge. They have to get time like that if there is any sort of chance OU trusts them come May and/or June.

So might we see that again at Devon Park?

This is just the start of a massive week for the Sooners. No. 5 Arkansas comes to Love’s Field for a three-game set, beginning Friday.

OU (40-4 overall, 13-2 SEC) has plenty of chances to up its RPI in the next month. No worries at all the rest of the way. So perhaps the Sooners give the young players a chance against OSU? Not the worst idea in the world.