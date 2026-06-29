Inside John Mateer's offseason, Part I: Learning how to throw with three titanium screws in his hand

THIBODAUX, La. — On John Mateer's right hand, just beneath his thumb on the outside of his palm, you can see the scar from Dr. Steven Shin's incision marks. That's where the world-renowned hand surgeon put three titanium screws in the Oklahoma quarterback's throwing hand. And those screws aren't coming out, becoming a badge of honor for Mateer. “I get to keep 'em,” Mateer told SoonerScoop, “like a cyborg.” Those three little screws — each roughly the size of a small staple — changed the way Mateer played football for the final eight games of last season. And it was obvious: he struggled throwing the ball and couldn't make throws he'd made all his life. “With my thumb, I couldn't really play ball the way I normally did. It was different, which is okay. But I had to get better in other ways,” Mateer said at Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State. “I'm not going to sit here and say it was everything, but it's obviously not easy coming back that quickly. It's the most vital piece of throwing a ball, the pressure you can put on it, and being able to hold the ball.” This is the biggest offseason storyline for Mateer and Oklahoma.