Inside John Mateer's Offseason, Part II: Learning to see the game like Sam Bradford, Brent Venables

When John Mateer threw at OU’s Pro Day this past March — showing off his improved throwing mechanics for the first time — he had a surprising spectator. Former Sooner quarterback Sam Bradford was in attendance that day at the Everest Center, wanting to see the improvements for himself. Since the end of the 2025 season, the 2008 Heisman Trophy winner has built a quiet yet strong bond with Oklahoma’s current starting quarterback, and that bond has centered on helping Mateer grow as a quarterback. Bradford invited Mateer to dinner after the season, and the two have gotten to know each other well since. Soon after, they were in the film room together dissecting Mateer’s tape and talking through what he was seeing. “I probably had more fun than he did. Just being back in the film room, watching tape, being able to talk about the ball. I mean, I loved it,” Bradford told SoonerScoop. To read the full story, subscribe to SoonerScoop.com below.