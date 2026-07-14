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Inside John Mateer's offseason: The team OU built around its ‘championship’ caliber QB

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George Stoia@GeorgeStoia
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Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) hugs Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables after the game against the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) hugs Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables after the game against the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following Oklahoma's 34-24 loss to Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff, speculation immediately began about John Mateer's future. OU's starting quarterback had played the back half of the season with a broken bone in his throwing thumb. His tape was uneven, with great individual plays but also plenty of poor decisions, including a back-breaking pick-6 in the playoff game that was fresh in everyone's mind. The temptation was to wonder if the Sooners should go find someone else, especially with a few intriguing quarterbacks in the portal, mainly Sam Leavitt from Arizona State and Darian Mensah from Duke. Inside the Switzer Center, it was never entertained. "No, absolutely not. Not at all," OU's general manager Jim Nagy told SoonerScoop. "We've known John's the guy. We felt that way from everyone in the building. That was never a consideration."

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