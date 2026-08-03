Inside Roger Denny's first six months as OU's athletic director and the whiteboard that explains how he runs it

Joe Castiglione's old office in the north end zone of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium reflected the success of one of the nation’s top athletic departments. Trophies, game balls from OU’s biggest wins, and memorabilia from almost thirty years of Oklahoma athletics filled the office, showcasing the 26 national titles the Sooners earned while he was in charge. Roger Denny's office, which was Castiglione’s for 28 years, looks different now. The shelves and walls that previously celebrated success are not as cluttered for the moment. There is one new feature: a whiteboard on wheels that moves between his office and the conference room. “There was not a whiteboard in my office,” Denny told SoonerScoop. “That's perhaps the most important thing I can have in an office.”