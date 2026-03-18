Is pitching about to turn the corner for OU softball?

Examining OU softball, it is very easy to get caught up in the offense. The unreal hitting numbers through the first half of the season.

All the home runs, the historical pace they’re on at this moment to shatter all power records. Not just at OU but in the NCAA.

And whenever OU was threatened last weekend against Auburn, the offense responded in such a way that you could always breathe and know the game was in hand.

However, what you’re wondering is whether that pitching staff is starting to improve. With an offense that is so good, honestly, you can give up five or six runs per game and not break a sweat.

But you cannot count on that the whole way. Head coach Patty Gasso knows that. Following a sweep to begin things in the SEC, though, she is optimistic things are about to hit a stride.

Right now? That all starts with Audrey Lowry.

“I feel really good. Audrey threw well,” said Gasso last weekend. “It’s hard to shut a team out, it’s just hard to shut out a college team and Auburn has shown that they’re good hitters. I through Audrey handled them really well. We did give up a few home runs but like I said, if they’re good hitters, they can hit it out like we do. We just, throughout our lineup we have anybody that can do that.

“I would tell you that Miali would take a few things back from her outing yesterday. We talked about that. It’s being irritated by a walk or a hit batter and letting that mess you up for the next hitter who will hit a two-run (homer) if you’re not really concentrating on letting it go, like Audrey said, and just focusing on the next hitter.”

That’s why watching the rotation last weekend was so intriguing. Gasso doesn’t want to rely on one arm, but it stood out that Lowry got the ball Friday and Sunday to begin things.

Miali Guachino was the starter Saturday, and you’re seeing some quality innings from freshman Allyssa Parker.

It’s the two seniors with the biggest question marks, strangely enough. Kierston Deal and Sydney Berzon continue to be a mystery. OU is being smart to slowly work Deal back into the thick of things, one inning at a time.

“KD is trending and she looks the part of KD like we know her, so she’s got confidence,” Gasso said. “Allyssa Parker was outstanding and just feeding, like Audrey said also, just feed your defense. Our defense is amazing. They can make plays. Gabbie was really good today, made some really good plays. We don’t necessarily need 10 strikeouts. Our infield wants to play. They don’t want strikeouts. They want ground balls. I feel good where we’re at.”

Time to hit the road. OU is at Memphis at 6 p.m. Wednesday before a three-game set in Oxford to take on Ole Miss from Saturday-Monday.