Isabela Emerling, Kendall Wells keep it going for OU softball, 15-0

This competition will not end for OU softball coach Patty Gasso. That is not a bad thing, not at all. But it is incredibly interesting.

OU has two catchers right now in freshman Kendall Wells and senior Isabela Emerling. And neither one wants to take a backseat to the other. Iron continues to sharpen iron

Wednesday was a night for both of them. Emerling getting the blowout started and Wells hitting the signature shot.

Add it all up, and it is another run-rule victory for OU, winning at Memphis, 15-0, in five innings.

It is the beginning of a lengthy road trip for the Sooners. OU goes from Memphis to a three-game set at Ole Miss, spanning Saturday through Monday.

Against the Tigers, Emerling was able to launch a solo shot to begin the second inning. OU was already up 2-0 at that point, and the runs were only about to come more.

The frame came in the third. And that is where Wells and fellow freshman Allyssa Parker did their damage.

Wells hit a towering three-run home run, and Parker followed that with a solo bomb. Freshmen going back-to-back. That is No. 22 for Wells this season. Unreal.

Wells drove in four runs, and OU showed its patience in the box yet again, earning nine walks. Emerling had three hits and scored three times.

Abby Dayton added a three-run home run in the fifth.

After not being in the circle last weekend, it was time for Sydney Berzon to get the call against the Tigers.

She delivered with a two-hit outing in her four innings. Berzon also struck out four.

Gasso let Berkley Zache throw in the fifth to finish it off.