Isabela Emerling paves way for another OU softball run-rule victory

Oh, we’re not going to stop talking about how good OU softball freshman catcher Kendall Wells is. Nope, that’s not going to happen.

Wells added another home run Tuesday night.

But you know who wants to make sure she is not forgotten? Isabela Emerling. And the OU senior was ‘this close’ to her second three-home run game of the season.

Instead, she’ll have to settle for two home runs and driving in five for the Sooners in a 16-4 run-rule (5 innings) victory at North Texas.

It was Wells who got the start at catcher, with Emerling at first base. That’s something head coach Patty Gasso has stressed in recent weeks. Neither one can just be a catcher. Because if they are? They can’t bring the sort of value that OU needs.

But if they continue to learn the position and show that versatility, they’re going to see more time.

It was just a 2-0 lead for OU heading into the fourth. Then it happened. The barrage, a non-stop pummeling of the Mean Green.

It was a 10-run frame for the Sooners to put this one out of reach.

Sydney Barker had a home run. Ella Parker hit a three-run shot on her way to driving in five runs as well.

And it was a four-hit night for freshman Kai Minor.

Miali Guachino pitched when it was close. She exited after three frames, and with OU just up those two runs. She gave way to Sydney Berzon, who allowed the four runs in those final two innings.

Up next

Well, we think it’s the Okana Invitational. Much like last year, this event appears as though weather is going to play a role in this sucker. OU (20-2) is set to play Louisiana and Abilene Christian this weekend at Love’s Field. Friday’s weather looks awfully dicey, though, so certainly subject to change.