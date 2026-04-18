Isabela Emerling sparks OU softball comeback vs. Arkansas, 8-7

Panic is never really a word you would use for OU softball, but maybe restless. Maybe a little bit frustrated. But you can pump the brakes just a bit in saying anything like panic.

The Sooners had dropped their last two games and were staring a four-run deficit in the face against Arkansas.

One swing changed all that. That is the response head coach Patty Gasso was wanting to see, needing to see and got it.

Isabela Emerling crushed a grand slam, giving OU new life. Still a battle, but the Sooners found a way in an 8-7 victory against the visiting Razorbacks on Friday night at Love’s Field.

OU trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the third but had the top of its order coming back up. Bases loaded, one out, and Emerling made it count. It is the ninth grand slam of her career, tied for third all-time in NCAA history.

Arkansas pitcher Robyn Herron came in with a stellar record and a 1.44 ERA, but OU has had her number on more than one occasion. Even before Emerling’s shot, the Sooners were tagging Herron pretty well.

Arkansas kept coming, putting up the five earned runs against OU ace Audrey Lowry.

The Sooners took their first lead of the game on a pinch-hit RBI double from freshman Lexi McDaniel in the bottom of the fifth. Once OU got the advantage, you could see everybody sort of breathe again.

OU added some insurance with an RBI single from Kendall Wells in the bottom of the sixth and an RBI sacrifice fly by Kasidi Pickering.

Lowry went 6.2 innings in earning her 19th victory of the season (19-2). Arkansas was able to put the pressure on Lowry one more time, scoring two runs and putting the tying run in scoring position.

Gasso went to? Yep, freshman Allyssa Parker. And Parker came through with the go-ahead run at the plate.

The Sooners have not lost three straight games in a single season since 2011.

Up next

This top-10 series continues in Norman. No. 1 OU (41-5 overall, 14-2 SEC) takes on Arkansas (35-7, 10-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday.