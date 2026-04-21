Isabela Emerling will not be denied for OU softball

Go back to before the season for OU softball. When asked about leadership and who might step up, head coach Patty Gasso didn’t hesitate to mention one name.

Senior Isabela Emerling.

“Bela Emerling has really come forth with her voice,” was how Gasso phrased it to SoonerScoop.

Upon hearing that, it was, like, that is nice ‘n all, but Emerling is not going to see the field. Now nobody could have predicted that freshman Kendall Wells was about to put up an all-time type of freshman season. However, you definitely knew she was going to be the starting catcher.

And if all Emerling could do was catch, she was not going to have much of a role, regardless of how loud her voice was turning into.

Emerling came to OU from North Carolina, and there were high expectations. Those quickly turned into just a boom or bust mentality. The 12 home runs and 37 RBIs were the good part, but the .212 average is just not something OU fans are used to seeing.

So Emerling, well, she did something about it.

“The beauty of what she did was she realized early on that Kendall Wells is a really good catcher,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “She came to me and said tell me what I need to do. I said you need to learn how to play first base. She started to walk toward third. I was like, ‘no, no, wrong corner. Go to the first base side.’

“I believe that as a catcher, you have skills and you know how to dig balls. She’s really been great over there. In her senior year, saying I need to know where you can put me so I can get in this lineup and show you I can stay in this lineup. We kinda laughed. I believe Bela Emerling is saying don’t you ever take me out of the lineup. I’m listening. She has really done a great job for this team.”

Emerling has been a terror this season. If you had to use one word, transformation might be a good one. Because, no, she is not the catcher. You do not play that spot when Wells has hit 34 home runs.

But Emerling has become the first baseman. Maybe not every single game, but nobody bats an eye when she is out there now.

Her defense has been stellar, and her bat has come alive.

Emerling is .424 this season with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and slugging at a ridiculous .970 rate. This last weekend showed just what she can do.

Grand slam on Friday, solo shot Saturday and a two-run bomb Sunday. As OU hits the stretch run of an uber-tough SEC finish, you can now absolutely count on Emerling to deliver in the clutch.

Clutchness has arrived for her senior season.

OU (42-6 overall, 15-3 SEC) steps out of conference action to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Tuesday.