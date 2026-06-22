OU baseball: It all comes down to a Monday night in Omaha

There’s some good and some bad that comes with a Monday in Omaha for OU baseball.

Let’s start with the bad. Because maybe it’s not so bad. The bad is there’s a Monday in Omaha following Oklahoma’s 6-2 loss on Sunday.

The good? Even despite there being a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight at Charles Schwab Field, Skip Johnson’s Sooners woke up this morning in the same spot they were in 24 hours ago. One win away from the school’s fourth college baseball national title. Yesterday is dead.

“I mean, we’re comfortable in this situation. We’ve proven all year long we’re not going to quit. We’re going to fight no matter if we’re up 10-0 or down 10-0, we’re going to fight,” Sooners shortstop Jaxon Wilits said.

While the disappointment of a missed opportunity will fade away by the time of Monday’s 6 p.m. first pitch, there’s plenty to go over heading into the final game of the college baseball season.

It’s what you play for

A season that started on February 13 will come to a close at some point in the late night hours of June 22.

Had you asked anyone from inside the program to a college baseball casual that jumped on the bandwagon after the ‘Tock-Off’ heroics in Atlanta, they’d sign up for this chance at fate. This opportunity. Nine innings to etch this team’s name in Sooner lore.

“We’ve faced adversity all year long and dealt with it. We have a lot of good leaders on our team. And I think it will be good. I think they’ll pick each other up like they have all year long. They’re selfless players. And I’m really excited for tomorrow and can’t wait to get here,” Johnson said.

What’s left on the mound for OU?

Oklahoma will, again, turn to freshman Nick Wesloski on Monday. The McKinney Boyd product was efficient in 5.2 innings of work in a 11-4 win over Georgia.

You hear about ‘all hands on deck’ and I wouldn’t expect it to be any different going into Monday night’s winner-take-all. Would Johnson be comfortable sending Cord Rager back to the bump? Those are the questions Sooners fans will ask leading up to first pitch on Monday night. Even just one inning? It’d be a big ask of the Sooners freshman ace.

LJ Mercurius only threw 24 pitches in his 1.2 innings of work in game one. Gavyn Jones was excellent on Saturday, working 2.1 innings (44 pitches). Jackson Cleveland could give Skip Johnson multiple innings with his lone appearance in Omaha coming seven days ago against Georgia in a 36-pitch, 1.2 innings outing.

Needless to say you feel really good about where Oklahoma stands with it’s pitching going into Monday night.

The same can’t be said for North Carolina

The Tar Heels decision(s) on the bump is an interesting one for North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes. There was a belief around the Charles Schwab Field pressbox following the Diamond Heels victory on Sunday, it would be Folger Boaz or Jackson Rose that gets the start.

Let’s be honest. Boaz numbers aren’t exactly great this season. He’s allowed 83 hits in 57.1 innings, but unlike Rose, has experience in the starting role having started 15 times already this season. On the other hand, Rose’s numbers are much better but reportedly isn’t the most comfortable in a starting role.

Much like Oklahoma it’ll be all hands on deck

“My mentality is, number one, this is the position we all want to be in. I sure as heck do. And our players want to be in it. So that’s the first thing. Embrace that, enjoy it and go after it,” North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes said. “It will be all hands on deck. I trust our pitchers. I have a great relationship with them.

“And I’m not trying to hide anything. But I want to sleep on it. And our approach will be everybody available as long as they feel good. If somebody doesn’t feel good, they’re going to be honest with me. It’s just a matter of who we decide as a coaching staff to start. I’m not sure who that’s going to be.”

And, of course, the biggest question Oklahoma hitters and fans alike have? Will the Sooners see Caden Glauber, again? The phenomenal freshman has pitched in back-to-back games three times this season, but has never done so after throwing more than 39 pitches on the first day. He threw 65 pitches on Sunday.