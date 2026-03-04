Jennie Baranczyk, OU women's basketball enter postseason play 'battle-tested'

OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk is no stranger to postseason basketball.

In her fifth year as Oklahoma’s head coach, Baranczyk has made the NCAA Tournament every year she’s been in Norman. Last year, she led the Sooners to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013. And helped them reach the semifinals for the SEC Tournament in their first season in the league.

This year, her team is in a similar spot. OU is the fifth seed in the SEC Tournament and projected to be a three seed in the NCAA Tournament — same as last year.

“It’s familiar for less than half of our team, because we’re still young and still understanding,” Baranczyk said on Tuesday. “But what it does show is that we’re getting better. When your teams get better in February, and you continue to grow, and you’re heading into March in a really good space, that’s what you want. That’s the goal of coaches. The goal is to have players who still want to be in the gym, to have players on your team who are still talking, still smiling, still having fun, who still want to get better and want to play together — and the winning finds you.”

The winning has found OU over the past month. The seventh-ranked Sooners finished the season on a six-game winning streak, including three wins over top 25 teams. After losing games early in the season to several top 10 opponents, it appears Baranczyk’s team is starting to play its best basketball at the right time.

“It’s pretty impressive to say that, in league, we’ve probably played three of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament,” Baranczyk said. “Think about that. Three of the No. 1 seeds are coming from our league that we’re playing in conference play. That’s insane. That doesn’t happen. From that perspective, instead of going to, ‘I wish we could have done this,’ you have to sometimes look at the big picture and say, ‘Okay, we’re getting better, we’re competing at a really high level, and we’ve gotten to see a lot of really great teams.’ Obviously, last year we played Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament, too, so we’ve been able to play these really high-level teams.”

This season has been a learning experience for a good chunk of Baranczyk’s team. While it returned key starters in Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst and Sahara Williams, it also had several new and young faces being thrown into the fire.

Her trio of freshmen — Aaliyah Chavez, Brooklyn Stewart and Keziah Lofton — have all played pivotal roles this season. Chavez has especially been a key to the team’s success, leading OU in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

“You’ve gotten to see us have really good moments, and then we’ve had some really big freshman moments,” Baranczyk said. “You have to have these experiences. It’s end‑of‑game situations — you’ve seen us completely fall on our face, especially our young players… I don’t care if it’s Keziah getting a huge defensive stop — she’s stepped in and been so good for us defensively. Look at what Brooklyn Stewart’s been able to do running the floor and rebounding. And obviously Aaliyah’s had some moments this year. She’s hit some pretty big shots, or she’s given the ball to people who have put it in the hole and put us up.

“I think that’s been really neat to watch them navigate all of those things. You just underestimate how powerful that is.”

OU will need its three freshmen and its three vets to play at a high level if the Sooners are going to reach the semis of the SEC Tournament and the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

But Baranczyk feels like her team is ready to do just that, and possibly more.

“I think we’ve been battle-tested,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve fallen down, we’ve gotten up, and we’ve rolled our sleeves up. That’s the part I’m proud of: we haven’t quit and we’ve gotten better. But there’s still a higher ceiling for this program.”

OU will face the winner of Mississippi State and Florida in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CT in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.