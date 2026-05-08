Jim Nagy says OU could have 10-plus draft picks in 2027 NFL Draft

OU had seven players taken in this year’s NFL Draft. That was the most since 2022, when there were also seven Sooners drafted.

But could there be even more next year? OU general manager Jim Nagy certainly thinks so. The long-time NFL scout and Senior Bowl executive knows NFL talent. And he believes the 2026 Oklahoma football team has a lot of it.

“We had seven draft picks this year. Looking at our current roster, depending on who has big years and who might come out early as juniors, we could have 10 to 14 draft picks next year,” Nagy said at the Sooner Caravan on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. “That would put us right at the top of college football. We have the talent, we have the chemistry, and we have the coaching. That’s what excites me.”

If OU were to have 10 or more draft picks next year, it would be just the second time in school history during the seven-round draft era, which began in 1994. In the 2005 NFL Draft, 11 Sooners were selected, including two first-rounders, Jamal Brown and Mark Clayton.

Reaching 10 draft picks would likely mean a successful season in 2026. Historically, teams that have double-digit selections have competed for national championships. Nagy believes OU can be in that conversation next season.

“If you look at recent history, there’s a direct correlation between NFL draft picks and success on the field,” Nagy said. “Every national championship team typically leads the draft in picks that year or is near the top. But you can’t just collect talent. When I worked for the Patriots, there was a sign outside Coach Belichick’s office that said, “We’re not collecting talent, we’re building a team.” And that’s what we have now — a team.