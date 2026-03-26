John Mateer looking forward to playing with new OU offensive playmakers

OU spent this offseason trying to improve the talent around its quarterback, John Mateer. While Mateer has been focused on improving himself, as he detailed on Wednesday following the first day of spring practice, he's also been learning about his new teammates. One thing the Sooners lacked last season was playmaking around Mateer. The Oklahoma quarterback had the second-highest usage rate of Power 4 quarterbacks in the country in 2025. But with a couple of transfer receivers in Texas' Parker Livingstone and Virginia's Trell Harris, and a trio of transfer tight ends in Florida's Hayden Hansen, Tennessee's Jack Van Dorselaer and Colorado State's Rocky Beers -- Mateer has a lot of new weapons around him.