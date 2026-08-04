John Mateer played through a broken thumb and earned his teammates' belief

John Mateer never made any excuses last year. The Oklahoma starting quarterback broke his thumb in the fourth game of the season and his play declined because of it. But he never blamed his injury for his poor play. And it was never a question whether or not he was going to play through the pain. This offseason, there's been a lot made of Mateer's injury and his up-and-down play. Some believe Mateer will be much improved in 2026 -- that's the overwhelming feeling inside the Switzer Center. But there are others, mostly folks outside of Oklahoma, who are not believers in Mateer. Inside the OU locker room, Mateer's teammates have never wavered in their faith in QB1. In fact, behind the scenes last year, their faith in him only strengthened.