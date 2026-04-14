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John Mateer says he hasn't lost his football instincts while working on his fundamentals

headshotby: George Stoia1 hour agoGeorgeStoia
John Mateer
OU quarterback John Mateer looks over the defensive before a play during spring practice. Photo by Carey Murdock/SoonerScoop

John Mateer has spent his offseason refining his game. There's been a lot made of Mateer's mechanics and quarterback fundamentals since OU lost in the first round of the College Football Playoff. He himself admitted on the first day of spring practice that he's changed his throwing motion, while also cleaning up his footwork. That narrative has now taken on a life of its own, with fans and media talking about Mateer's mechanics.

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