John Mateer, Taylor Wein, Eddy Pierre-Louis the OU reps at SEC Media Days

To the surprise of nobody, OU quarterback John Mateer will be one of the three representatives for the Sooners next week at SEC Media Days.

Mateer will be joined by defensive end Taylor Wein and offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis to go with head coach Brent Venables.

Wein, of course, had the breakout season for the Sooners in 2025. Someone who only had two career tackles entering the season, but legitimately became someone you thought could leave for the NFL Draft when the season concluded.

Pierre-Louis is the interesting one. You could have given OU fans a bunch of choices for this honor, not sure Pierre-Louis ever would have been mentioned.

There is a Tampa tie, with Pierre-Louis being from the area. But it also speaks, perhaps, to how Pierre-Louis is turning that corner. He mentioned in the spring about how he needed to mature and believes he has matured.

This could be another example of Venables rewarding Pierre-Louis for being able to get his head on straight and ready to dominate.

The four-day event gets going Monday in Tampa. OU will be going on the first day and just announced Wednesday morning that OU will be the initial team to hit the stage.

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR