Kai Minor, Allyssa Parker among OU softball players saying 'I'm back'
Understandable, when you take a transfer portal hit like OU softball did with Kasidi Pickering, you start asking questions.
Especially when you’re as dominant a program as what Sooners softball has been. Take a deep breath, though, the sky is far from falling.
Only in Day 2 of the portal window being opened so nothing quite new on the OU adding players front. That will come in the next couple of weekends, you would think.
However, OU is getting a lot of good news via social media. Multiple players saying ‘I’m back’ without quite using those exact words.
In the last 48 hours, key contributors Kai Minor, Miali Guachino and Allyssa Parker have all essentially said they’re returning to Norman for the 2027 season.
Not sure anybody expected any of this trio to leave, but you absolutely never know when it comes to the portal. And getting that type of news from freshmen like Minor and Parker and a sophomore like Guachino is exactly the news you want to hear in keeping the development part of the program going.
OU portal departures (4)
Kasidi Pickering
One that had been rumored about for the last couple of weeks. With each day, it felt like no news was good news. However, that all changed with Pickering entering the portal. The junior has been a star for OU in her three seasons. But it became apparent as the season ended that Pickering was going to leave the program.
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A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.
Riley Zache
Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.
What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.
Incoming (6)
IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)
P EK Smith (No. 15)
P Keegan Baker (No. 20)
P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)
IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)
OF Payton Westra (No. 2)
Out of Eligibility (5)
2B Ailana Agbayani
OF Abby Dayton
C/UTL Isabela Emerling
P Sydney Berzon
P Kierston Deal