Kasidi Pickering, Kai Minor rack up SEC honors for OU softball

You put up those kinds of numbers, you would hope that OU softball was going to earn some sort of SEC weekly honor.

Well, it’s not one but two for Patty Gasso’s group.

After helping OU to a 5-0 weekend and a monstrous 91-run performance in the process, junior Kasidi Pickering was named SEC Player of the Week and outfielder Kai Minor was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

Pickering earned her first-career SEC Player of the Week honor, hitting .833 (10-for-12) with 13 runs, 11 RBIs, three home runs, six walks and a 1.833 slugging percentage. She doubled three times in OU’s 34-0 win at UTEP, tying a program record for doubles in a game. Minor also set a career high with four hits in that contest. She also drove in three runs in three consecutive games.

Minor, a freshman from Irvine, Calif., hit .692 (9-for-13) with seven runs, three doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBIs. She tripled and homered in the same game and scored at least once in all five contests this weekend.

Honestly, there could have been a few other nominees as well. It was that type of weekend for the Sooners. Expected to dominate, but that domination in Las Cruces, N.M., and El Paso, Texas, was to the next level.

The Sooner offense is hitting .462 with 38 home runs, 124 RBIs and 125 runs in nine games this season.

Every single position player who has seen action for OU has hit a home run. That list now includes Chaney Helton, who hit her first career dinger Sunday.

OU goes to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend. The Sooners will take on Fullerton, San Diego State, Long Beach State, California, Duke and Washington.

The Sooners remain ranked No. 4 in the country.