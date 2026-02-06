Kendall Wells debuts in style for OU in season-opening victory

You might get through the OU softball lineup once unscathed. Might even find a way to do it a second time around.

But it’s going to be awfully hard to it that third time. All the returning starters for the Sooners, but it was the new face that got it done.

A new face with plenty of expectations. Freshman catcher Kendall Wells blasted a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to give OU the 2-1 victory at Arizona State on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

One out, one on in the top of the sixth, and Wells hit a no-doubter into left-center.

OU couldn’t get much going against ASU ace Kenzie Brown through four innings. But it made her work in the fifth. Pressure-filled pitches. She got out of one jam just to get in another by allowing a leadoff walk to Ella Parker.

Head coach Patty Gasso has raved about Wells all fall and in the preseason. In one game, you get an idea as to why that already is.

Wells’ bomb turned a loss into a win in a nice outing by sophomore Audrey Lowry. Perhaps a surprise Day 1 starter, Lowry was brilliant in 5.2 innings.

She only allowed one hit, a solo home run. Lowry struck out one.

Gasso turned to transfer pitcher Miali Guachino for the final four outs. A two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh, but Guachino closed the show.

Wells wasn’t the only freshman to get the start. Outfielder Kai Minor was in there for her first-career game. Other notes? It was Parker at first base, at least to begin. And Tia Milloy was the DP. Abby Dayton had two of the four OU hits.

Up next

Time to go from Tempe to Tucson. OU (1-0) embarks on a three-game series against Arizona in the Candrea Classic. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and wrapping things up at noon Sunday.