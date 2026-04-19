Kendall Wells hits No. 33, but OU falls to Arkansas, 3-2

There was more than one difference for OU softball Saturday night compared to Friday, but a big one you could circle this.

When you hit the bomb, you want some runners on. That happened in Game 1 against Arkansas. That did not occur Saturday.

It was Arkansas who hit the home run with a runner on. That proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory for the Razorbacks against the Sooners at Love’s Field.

OU was retired 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh, providing some redemption for Arkansas ace Robyn Herron. OU smashed Herron on Friday, but she came in relief and closed the door this time around.

OU earned solo home runs from Isabela Emerling in the fifth and Kendall Wells in the sixth. That is No. 33 for Wells this season.

But they were indeed solo shots. Not a grand slam like Emerling had against Herron on Friday. One run, minimal damage.

Arkansas led 1-0 until Emerling tied it up. However, the Razorbacks responded with a two-run shot by Tianna Bell in the sixth off of Sydney Berzon. Wells countered with her shot, but OU couldn’t muster up another rally.

It is just the third time Arkansas has ever defeated the Sooners.

Miali Guachino went 2.1 innings, allowing the initial run. From there, OU went to Berzon. She was masterful through the fifth inning. One mistake, and Bell made it count.

OU only had four hits. Two home runs and two singles. This is the first game OU has ever lost when Emerling hits a home run.

Up next

Let’s play the rubber game. No. 1 OU (41-6 overall, 14-3 SEC) takes on Arkansas one more time, 1 p.m. Sunday. Through the first two games? As even as it gets, 10-10 in runs scored. One up for OU on Friday, one for Arkansas on Saturday.