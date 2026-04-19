Kendall Wells hits No. 34, OU softball takes series vs. Arkansas with emphatic 11-1 victory

There had been a disturbing trend for OU softball in the last couple of weeks. Heading into Sunday, OU hadn’t scored first in five straight games.

Maybe it is not so surprising the record was 2-3 during that span. Well, OU ended that in a hurry. Two in the first, five in the second. Might be going overboard to say statement sent, but it was a big day for the Sooners. It was exactly what head coach Patty Gasso wanted to see.

OU rolled visiting Arkansas 11-1 in a run-rule victory (5 innings) on Sunday afternoon at Love’s Field to take the rubber match of the three-game series.

“Unbelievable,” Gasso said. “As I walked in, as we got through the morning, we could feel everybody was excited to get back on the field. We know what’s at stake, but I don’t think that was our motivation. It was more knowing that we can play better than we did yesterday and that we have more energy to give, and that we’re grittier than what we showed and all that. So to see them today, they were just really, really outstanding.”

The teams were tied 10-10 in runs scored through the initial two games. But Isabela Emerling said don’t worry about that.

Emerling crushed a two-run home run in the first inning. Moved up to the four-hole for the finale, Emerling hit a home run in each of the three games against the Razorbacks.

Then the wheels came off a bit for Arkansas ace Robyn Herron. She gave up a two-run home run to Abby Dayton in the second. Still in trouble after a pitching change, and then Kendall Wells punctuated everything with a three-run shot in the same frame.

That is No. 34 for Wells and ties Jocelyn Alo for the single-season record for OU.

Amazing.

“I think everybody knew,” Gasso said. “People saw us in the fall, it was like, ‘Oh my, who is that?’ And now you’re seeing her as a freshman acting like a senior and really finding ways to help the team. But she truly is trying to stay away from all of the ‘Wow’ and media and all of those things.

“She’s not walking around with a crown on or sitting in the throne somewhere around here, she’s just trying to help the team win and she finds out because the team is jumping on her and screaming. ‘What’s going on?’ I love that she’s unassuming and she’s just trying to play her game. I think there’s going to be more to come.”

That run-rule was guaranteed by a four-run fourth, highlighted by a three-run home run by Gabbie Garcia.

It was freshman Allyssa Parker that got the call in the circle. And she battled. Fresh off getting her first save Friday night, Parker fought out of some early jams Sunday before settling in.

Parker went the five innings and struck out seven, including the final out.

“My mindset was knowing that I could throw to contact because I had the best defense behind me,” Parker said. “And when I know I can throw it through the zone and not have to be worried about plays not being made, that’s when I’m at my best, and I can use my pitches to be competitive, and I know if a ball gets put in the play that it’s going to be scooped up and it’s going to be an out.”

Up next

Take a breath. After Texas, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, take a breath. Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes to Norman for one game, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Love’s Field. OU is now 42-6 overall and 15-3 in the SEC.