Kendall Wells hits No. 36, Miali Guachino throws gem for OU softball

Once OU and Georgia softball settled in, it became a really nice battle between two very good pitchers.

Problem for UGA was that OU had already set the tone. Freshman Kendall Wells had already provided some damage.

One swing, two runs, and UGA was looking up at the scoreboard the rest of the way in a 3-1 victory for the Sooners on Saturday at Love’s Field.

Wells, back in the No. 2 batting spot, wasted zero time in blasting her 36th home run of the season. She is now one home run away from tying the NCAA record most in a single season.

Ella Parker got into the act with a solo shot in the third and that was it for the offense. But no other offense was necessary because of Miali Guachino.

The last couple of weeks haven’t been the best for the transfer, but Saturday she found that groove again.

“My mindset really was just trying to go in there, get ahead and jam them in,” Guachino said. “Just get weak contact from them, which I feel like I did. And I think just being in that situation at the end, I had trust in my defense, trust in my pitches, especially coming back 3-0, you just have to trust them through the strike zone and that’s exactly what I did.”

Guachino allowed a run and three hits in the first 2.1 innings. And then, well, she could not be touched.

She retired 12 in a row from the third-seventh inning on her way to win No. 13 of her season. Guachino struck out six.

With the tying run at the plate in the seventh after a one-out single, Guachino got the second out via strikeout and then closed the show with a fly out to center.

After such an emotional Friday, it was big for OU to show it could still bring the sort of energy that will be required to win games like these the rest of the way.

“I honestly don’t think it was that hard,” Parker told SoonerScoop. “I think we knew what we were going into. We knew that this was going to be a tough battle today, specifically, and just from the jump, our energy was out there. That was our main goal for today, just to have a whole lot of energy that was just unshakable.”

The series finale, also serving as the regular season home finale for OU, is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.