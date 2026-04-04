Kendall Wells ties NCAA freshman home run record, OU rolls, 12-2
It’s a consistency you do not expect from a senior, yet alone a freshman like OU softball has seen this season.
Kendall Wells entered the series against Kentucky with 27 home runs. One on Thursday, one Friday and one more Saturday.
Just like that, Wells has 30 home runs and is now tired for the NCAA freshman record, joining a couple of familiar names like Jocelyn Alo and Lauren Chamberlain.
Wells smashed an opposite field three-run homer in the fourth as OU rolled visiting Kentucky one more time with a 12-2 run-rule (5 innings) victory at Love’s Field.
Junior Ella Parker got everything started with a first-pitch opposite field home run to begin the second inning.
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Kentucky cut the margin to 7-2 when junior Kasidi Pickering sent everybody home. A grand slam guaranteed the series sweep and a series of run-rule victories.
Senior Sydney Berzon threw four scoreless innings. Efficient would be the word du jour for her outing. She did not allow a hit and threw just 50 pitches.
Up next
Oh, it’s time. The front part of the SEC schedule was incredibly manageable for OU (38-3 overall, 11-1 SEC). Here comes the gauntlet. And cannot think of a better way of getting it all going than heading to Austin next weekend. It is officially time for OU-Texas and should be a battle of two of the top three teams in the country.