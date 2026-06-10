Kickoff times, TV designations released for 2026 OU football season

Kickoff times and TV designations for the 2026 OU football season have officially been announced.

The SEC released the full conference schedule, including kickoff windows and TV information, on Tuesday evening. Oklahoma will once again have one of the most difficult schedules in the country, which should set up some marquee matchups.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start

Noon to 1 p.m. ET start Afternoon : 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start

: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

6 to 8 p.m. ET start Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET) and Night (6-8 p.m. ET) windows

Here is the full OU football schedule for 2026.

Sept. 5 vs UTEP: TBD

TBD Sept. 12 at Michigan: 11 a.m. CT on FOX

11 a.m. CT on FOX Sept. 19 vs New Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Sept. 26 at Georgia: FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT)

FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT) Oct. 3 vs BYE

Oct. 10 vs Texas (Dallas): 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC or ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT on ABC or ESPN Oct. 17 vs Kentucky: FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT)

FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT) Oct. 24 at Mississippi State: FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT)

FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT) Oct. 31 vs South Carolina: FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT)

FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT) Nov. 7 at Florida: FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT)

FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m. CT) Nov. 14 vs Ole Miss: Afternoon (between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT)

Afternoon (between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT) Nov. 21 vs Texas A&M: Early (between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT)

Early (between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT) Nov. 28 at Missouri: Afternoon (between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT)

About SEC scheduling

The SEC announced in August that it would play a nine-game conference schedule starting with the 2026 season. In addition to the conference opponents, SEC teams are required to schedule at least one additional high-quality non-conference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season.

Under the new format:

• The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure;

• Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries;

• Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools; and

• Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 35th SEC Football Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 5.