Kuol Atak, Nijel Pack lead 3-point barrage as OU cruises vs. UGA

There was going to be one conference game this season for OU where Kuol Atak just does what he does.

If he can make that first one, just look out. And he did. Then another and another and another. You get the picture.

Atak was on fire early (maybe we shouldn’t say fire), and OU caught up with him in the second half to turn a seven-point deficit into an easy 94-78 double-digit victory against visiting Georgia on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center. And boy did Sooner Nation need an easy one after the last month.

OU trailed 43-41 at halftime and 49-42 early in the second half when the light bulb switched. Call it an 18-0 run, call it a 27-4 spurt, semantics don’t matter. It was the first time where it felt like the Sooners were clicking on all cylinders.

Leading the way was Atak and guard Nijel Pack. A frustrating first half for Pack with just one 3-point connection, he had three in the second half. Pack had 18 points. Atak had 18 points on six made 3-pointers.

A huge second half from Pack and Tae Davis. They combined for 27 points in the final 20 minutes, after having only scored five in the first. Davis had 17 points.

And then there was Sparky again. Dayton Forsythe, off the bench, had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Atak took full advantage with Jeff Nwankwo out of the lineup. There are some games where Atak can’t get it going offensively and fades away. But if he hits, he’s one of the best shooters you’ll find. You have to ride with him. Head coach Porter Moser did Saturday.

*Editor’s note: In things you cannot make up? The game was delayed just a few minutes when there was a fire in the upper concourse. It was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries. But it was no doubt a strange occurrence in the first half.

Up next

Back-to-back wins and now maybe the toughest game on the schedule left. OU (13-12 overall, 3-9 SEC) heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Tip set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.