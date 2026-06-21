Kyle Branch breaks out of slump, and Kolby is flying in to watch him go for it all

OMAHA, Neb. — Kolby Branch wasn’t at Charles Schwab Field to see his little brother’s first hit at the College World Series. But he will be in the stands on Sunday, possibly to see him win a national title. Kolby, the starting shortstop for Georgia, was eliminated from the postseason by his brother, Kyle Branch, and the Sooners on Wednesday. He returned to Athens with his teammates and missed OU’s game on Saturday — Game 1 of the MCWS Championship Series — where Branch was pivotal in Oklahoma’s 9-3 win. Branch was 0-for-11 in Omaha before hitting a two-run RBI single that sparked a four-run inning for the Sooners, helping them beat No. 5 North Carolina 9-3. OU is now one win away from winning the national title.​