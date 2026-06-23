Kyle Branch delivers on college baseball's biggest stage, helping OU win national title

OMAHA, Neb. — Kyle Branch stepped to the plate in the eighth inning of the Men’s College World Series title game Monday with OU already comfortably ahead of North Carolina.

On a week that was already incredibly memorable for the Branch family, he delivered one more memory — a three-run bomb that put an exclamation mark on Oklahoma’s national title run.

The three-run home run, Branch’s fourth of the season, pushed OU’s lead to 11 and turned a championship game into a coronation. The Sooners went on to win, 13-2, claiming OU’s first national title in baseball since 1994.

For Kolby Branch, Kyle’s older brother and a senior infielder at Georgia, the moment from the stands was more than he could process.

“It was fitting,” Kolby said. “I told Carson I thought he was going to do it right there, and he got a pitch up. It was unbelievable. I think I banged my knee up, jumping all over the place and hitting the chair. It was beautiful.”

Branch batted ninth in a loaded Sooner lineup this season. He went 0-for-11 in the College World Series before a two-out single in Game 1 of the championship series Saturday broke the skid and sparked a 9-3 rout of North Carolina. Three days later, he hit the home run that sealed it.

“It was a big moment for me for our team because we were up big, and I was just competing,” Branch said. “It was a two-strike approach. Skip’s been telling me to hit and run the past couple days. And that’s really all I was thinking about, but got a pitch up and then just continued to play hard and play pitch to pitch.”

Coach Skip Johnson had seen this kind of moment coming for Branch, even when the results weren’t there.

“He’s an unbelievable kid,” Johnson said. “He works extremely hard. And he scuffled a little bit this year. But guys with the right attitude come up in the best moments of the game. That’s what baseball does. If you keep persevering through it, you come up with the right attitude, and the game will pay you back.”

Branch’s breakout came with the added weight of family.

Both he and Kolby reached Omaha this summer. Their paths crossed twice at Charles Schwab Field, when OU ended Georgia’s season in an elimination game. Kolby stayed to watch his younger brother finish what both of them dreamt of doing.

“It was super cool. Both kids ended up in Omaha,” Kolby said. “Family is everything. Just to support him — he would have supported me, we both know that — so it was important for me to be here and support him.”

By the time the final out was recorded, Kolby had been standing witness to something he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Kolby said. “I’m so glad I could be here with my family and just see him do it on the biggest stage and win a national championship. It’s bittersweet, and it’s one of the coolest moments I’ve ever seen.”

As it turned out, both Branch boys homered in their final at-bats in Omaha — Kolby in the semifinals with Georgia, Kyle in the championship with OU.

After Monday’s game, a young fan returned Kyle’s home run ball to the family. Someone who caught Kolby’s contacted their father, Rusty, to give it back as well. The Branch family left Omaha with both baseballs and a lifetime of memories.