Lexi McDaniel's blast punctuates OU softball's bounce back; one win away from WCWS

Put up or shut up, do or die, use whatever phrase you want – OU softball knew the stakes going into Saturday.

Bounce back or the 2026 season would be over.

And it’s been a long time since the Sooners have faced that before the Women’s College World Series. Sometimes, head coach Patty Gasso can just go on feel.

That feel? Led to the right move at the right time and a punctuation to the rebound. A Lexi McDaniel three-run home run finished a seven-run third. And OU will play another day, taking down visiting Mississippi State 7-1 in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional at Love’s Field.

It wasn’t the big bombs by OU that had put up the initial four runs in the top of the third. MSU star pitcher Peja Goold simply couldn’t find the strike zone.

But when Sydney Barker’s turn came to the plate, Gasso made the move for McDaniel. And all the freshman did was deliver her fourth pinch-hit home run of the season, a 266-foot no-doubter off fellow MSU star pitcher Alyssa Faircloth.

Breathe. And get ready for the winner-take-all showdown Sunday.

Back in her normal starting spot, that’s a little more like it for OU sophomore pitcher Audrey Lowry. Unable to finish the job in relief Friday, Lowry was in full command in her second go-around vs. the Bulldogs.

She ran into some danger into the sixth but escaped with just allowing a bases loaded walk for the only run for the Bulldogs.

Lowry went all seven innings to move to 23-4.

OU freshman star Kendall Wells went 1-for-4, with an RBI single. She remains at 39 home runs, the second-most ever in a single season in NCAA history. UCLA’s Megan Grant, who walked every time she was up Friday, has 40 this season.

Up next

Nothing else to say. OU (52-9) will take on MSU one more time at Love’s Field on Sunday. Time and TV designation still to be determined.