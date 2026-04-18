LIVE Game Thread: OU spring game

The day has arrived, OU football fans. The spring game is here. Your first taste of what this season could look like OU.

The noon contest will be structured as a traditional four-quarter, 60-minute game, w/ standard timing in the first quarter and a running clock the final three quarters. Will also feature traditional scoring.

Follow along for everything at the OU spring game with SoonerScoop.

QB John Mateer:

I’m really looking forward to it. Spring games are always fun. I’ve never actually won a spring game. Had two at Washington State, I lost both. So I’m coming. I gotta win.

QB Bowe Bentley:

Just be efficient and move the ball, I think that’s the biggest thing. Just being able to operate an offense out here in front of the fans, just show my athletic ability. I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s going to be pretty surreal. Just being in the stands and watching all of the games, but actually being able to play on this field… actually play against the defense in front of a crowd is going to be pretty incredible.

DL Kenny Ozowalu:

I’m really excited to play in front of Sooner Nation, for them to basically just get their first look at me in person. So just coming out here and just being able to just take it all in with crowd cheering us on and all that and be able to put on a good show for them.

Editor’s note: Following the spring game, come right back to SoonerScoop for full coverage. Stories, videos, press conferences, podcast. It is that weekend.