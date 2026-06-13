LIVE Game Thread: OU vs. Alabama, Men's College World Series

The time for talking is finally over for OU and Alabama baseball. The Sooners have spent the entire week on the road, going straight from Lawrence, Kan., to Omaha.

Time to play some ball. The Crimson Tide took two of three from OU in Norman earlier this season. However, that feels like a long, long time ago.

And, of course, OU didn’t have starting pitcher Cord Rager. The freshman will get the ball to begin things Saturday afternoon.

First pitch set for 2 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of this will meet the winner of the Georgia-Texas matchup. The all-SEC side of the bracket will reconvene Monday.

Nobody saw this coming a mere two weeks ago. OU had to venture to Atlanta to take on the No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech. The Sooners had to go to the ‘if’ game against the Jackets and somehow, twice, found a way.

That confidence carried over last weekend to Kansas. OU simply would not be denied. Outscoring the host squad 21-3 and leaving no doubt about the legitimacy of this magical run.

Now? It’s Omaha and the Greatest Show on Dirt.

SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich, George Stoia are there. Let’s have some fun. Come talk all things OU baseball in the Scoop official MCWS thread.

Missed anything? Catch up with Stickball. Skip Johnson has the boys back in Omaha for the first time since 2022. Let’s see just how far this improbable run can go.