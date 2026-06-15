LIVE MCWS Game Thread: OU vs. Georgia, winner's bracket

Well, let’s keep it going for OU baseball. Think a lot of people keep wondering when it is all going to come to a screeching halt for the Sooners. But you’re reaching a point where it’s like, um, maybe it just won’t happen.

The Sooners are back in action in the College World Series, taking on No. 3 overall seed Georgia in a winner’s bracket battle at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Let’s do this again.

OU is looking to take down yet another double-crown champion. It started in the Atlanta Regional as the Sooners eliminated ACC regular season and tournament champion Georgia Tech.

The next week? Time to do it in the Big 12 and take out Kansas, who won the conference regular season and tournament title.

Now? Your backyard. Georgia. OU didn’t play the Bulldogs this season. However, UGA did indeed take home both the regular season and tournament titles last month.

It’s Xander Mercurius on the bump for the Sooners. Indeed, another freshman. Can he duplicate what Cord Rager did Saturday? Or at least come close to it?

Come along for the ride and see if Skip Johnson and crew can keep this going for yet another game. And keep being on the winner’s side of the draw.

SoonerScoop’s George Stoia, Eddie Radosevich will have full postgame coverage, LIVE from Omaha throughout the night.